Police: Man brings gun into local middle school

Posted:Mar 29 2017 04:41PM EDT

Updated:Mar 29 2017 05:09PM EDT

Drexel Hill, Pa. (WTXF) - Police say a 32-year-old man was arrested for bringing a gun into a local middle school.

SkyFOX flew over  Drexel Hill Middle School Wednesday afternoon where it happened.
 
Police say a teacher called after finding a bullet in a staff bathroom. According to police, they discovered the man had a .40 calib glock and two magazines in his backpack.
 
Investigators say the man is not a school employee but is a subcontractor for children with special needs.
 
