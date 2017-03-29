Police: Man brings gun into local middle school

- Police say a 32-year-old man was arrested for bringing a gun into a local middle school.

SkyFOX flew over Drexel Hill Middle School Wednesday afternoon where it happened.

Police say a teacher called after finding a bullet in a staff bathroom. According to police, they discovered the man had a .40 calib glock and two magazines in his backpack.

Investigators say the man is not a school employee but is a subcontractor for children with special needs.

