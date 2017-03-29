Police: Air gun found at Saul High School

- Philadelphia police say an air gun was found at Saul High School in Roxborough Wednesday afternoon.

According to police, the school was placed on lockdown shortly after 1 p.m. Wednesday because a gun was seen. Investigators say once the air gun was located, a student was taken into custody. There are no charges at this time.

The lockdown was lifted shortly after 3 p.m. Wednesday after it was determined there was no further threat.