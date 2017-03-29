Floor evacuated at local high school due to smoke from phone News Floor evacuated at local high school due to smoke from phone West Philly High School was quiet Wednesday night after a day that had students and faculty buzzing when a student's iPhone 6 started smoking badly after it fell off his desk as he sat in class Wednesday morning.

"When I was going to pick it up. I seen it. It was smoking. real, real bad. And I said, 'Oh, I backed up and I kicked it," said Cyrie Coates, a 17-year-old junior on the school's basketball team.

Cyrie says his classroom and all the others on his floor were quickly evacuated. SkyFOX was overhead as the fire department arrived on scene. Minutes later, the Philadelphia police bomb squad showed up as a precaution.

"I was just scared. I didn't know what to do," he told FOX 29.

"I got a phone call this morning saying that his phone blew up . I was just thinking about him and his safety, the school and what was going on."

Cyrie's mom was shocked when she got a phone call from the school explaining what happened. She's just happy Cyrie wasn't injured and also thankful no one else got hurt.

Cyrie says firefighters and the bomb squad opened up the phone and checked it out before returning it to him. He's now planning a return trip to the Apple store in Center City. He and his mom hope Apple will replace the phone.

"I charge my phone every night," Cyrie said."I never had this problem."

FOX 29 spoke with a manager at the Apple store in Center City where Cyrie says he got the phone. He was unable to comment and referred us to a corporate spokesman for Apple. That spokesman said it was the first time Apple was hearing about the incident in West Philadelphia and the company was looking into it.