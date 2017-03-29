New Castle County Police Investigating Police Involved Shooting

- New Castle County Police are investigating a police involved shooting that left a man dead tonight.

The shooting happened around 7:45 this evening on the 100 block of Carriage Way in Coachman's Manor.

Police were called there to do a welfare check.

During the check, a man and an officer somehow got into a fight, and shots were fired.

The 28 year old man, who is from Philadelphia, was rushed to Christiana Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

Police are still investigating this shooting.



Anyone with information to please call Detectives at (302) 573-2800.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX29 for more information.