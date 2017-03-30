Search on for man who dragged officer with minivan before cop fired News Officer fires after man in minivan drags him A police officer is alert and recovering after being dragged by a minivan, and the search for the man who did it has been going on for more than 12 hours.

Wednesday evening at about 5:30, police were called to Kingsessing after a man with a gun tried to drag a woman out of a gray minivan.

When officers arrived on Whitby Avenue at S. 56th Street, the man hopped into the minivan’s driver's seat with the woman still inside.

Investigators say he put it in reverse and slammed on the gas, hitting the officer and dragging him several feet.

That’s when police say the officer fired his gun, and was somehow able to bounce back and chase the minivan.

There’s no sign of either the man or the woman.

We don’t know if anybody was shot and it’s also not clear if the woman was hurt during the initial struggle with the man.

The abandoned Dodge Caravan was recovered about three miles away, near Island Avenue and Lindbergh Boulevard. It has a Massachusetts license plate, so police are looking into who owns it, to possibly identify the people involved.

Both the suspect and the woman are believed to be in their 20s.