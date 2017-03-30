Video: Person of interest in DelCo attempted burglary wanted [ ] Hide Caption [ ] Show Caption Wanted, courtesy Pennsylvania State Police News Person of interest in DelCo attempted burglary wanted Police are asking for help identifying a person of interest in an attempted burglary they say happened last week in Delaware County.

Pennsylvania State Police sent this video from Thornbury Township, taken during the day last Friday, March 24.

They say the man who walked up to the door on Rebecca Lane at Thornton Road -- and then turned away, walking towards a black car.

He’s described at about 6’0” tall and last Friday, he had a partial beard and was wearing a large gray hooded sweatshirt, jeans and black shoes.

If you recognize him, you’re asked to call Pennsylvania State Police Trooper Martin Wiley in Media at 484-840-1000.