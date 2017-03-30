Children plead for kidney donor to save their mom [ ] Hide Caption [ ] Show Caption Courtesy Facebook/Diana Zippay via Storyful News Children plead for kidney donor to save their mom Two Pennsylvania children have recorded a video pleading with potential kidney donors to come forward to help save their mother's life.

Diana Zippay -- who lives in Venice, which is southwest of Pittsburgh -- shared the video on Facebook over the weekend.

Her two children hold up a number of posters inscribed with messages pleading with possible donors to volunteer.

Zippay suffers from Alport syndrome, which is a genetic condition. Patients suffer hearing loss, eye abnormalities and also progressive loss of kidney function.

She has to use dialysis and is on a waiting list for a kidney transplant at a Pittsburgh hospital.

Her video has already been watched tens of thousands of times.

For information on being considered as a living donor, you’re asked to call Allegheny General Hospital at 412-359-4441 and ask for Holly.