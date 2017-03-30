Man arrested after heroin probe, but police find more than that

- A young man is under arrest after police say they found all this in his home: 843 bags of heroin (5.901 grams) as well as a small caliber handgun, a shotgun, and a fully loaded AK47 rifle.

Delaware State Police say detectives doing an ongoing drug investigation executed a search warrant at the Dover home of Robert Reed.

They arrested the 20-year-old during a traffic stop and said he had nine bags (0.063 grams) of heroin and seven Benzodiazepines prescription pills with him.

Reed is charged with two counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance (heroin), possession of a controlled substance (heroin), possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of a deadly weapon by a person prohibited, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

He’s being held at the James T. Vaughn Correctional Center in lieu of $47,000 secured bond.