Teen charged with raping 9 women, plus assault and attempted homicide, over 3 years

- A 19-year-old from Delaware County is accused of some crimes that may seem hard to believe.

Dejohn Lee of Chester is charged with a series of crimes related to the rape and/or assault of nine female victims, including attempted homicide, over a period of three years.

That’s according to the Delaware County District Attorney’s Office.

Plus, authorities say they think “there could be more victims and are asking the public to call police if they believe they were a victim of Dejohn Lee, or were a witness to a crime committed by Dejohn Lee.”

So far, authorities have confirmed a total of nine victims and say Lee admitted to either raping and/or assaulting them.

Authorities said, “Lee preyed on female victims from the early morning hours into the evening at various areas within the city. While on foot or bicycle, Lee attacked the women while they were walking or distracted, and forcibly dragged them to secluded locations, where he would sexually assault, rape and/or rob them by gunpoint.”

Dejohn Lee was actually arrested Jan. 6 on unrelated firearms and drug possession charges, and has been at the George W. Hill Correctional Facility ever since.

During that time, authorities say “Police have been able to build the cases leading to charges through positive DNA, forensic evidence, and various witness and victim interviews.”

Lee is charged with a series of felony charges in connection to the assaults of nine victims, including six counts of rape, two counts of attempted homicide, nine counts of aggravated assault and a series of other related charges including involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, robbery, firearms charges, and drug possession, and possessing instruments of crime.

Also, he faces additional charges relating to three of his nine victims.

One is attempted homicide for the shooting of a County Children and Youth Services (CYS) employee on March 3, 2015.

There are additional rape charges for violently assaulting a victim on Dec. 16, 2016, and attempted rape charges for assaulting a victim who was able to get away, on July 28, 2014 -- when Lee was 16 years old.

Anyone with information or who believes they may have been victimized by Dejohn Lee is urged to call Chester Det. Capt. James Chubb at 610-447-8433, CID Detective Michael Jay at 610-891-4700, or Chester Township police at 610-494-0211.