Lawmakers introduce bill to legalize marijuana in Delaware

- Legislators announced a measure Thursday that would make Delaware the ninth state to legalize recreational marijuana.

FOX 29's Hank Flynn cruised on down to the Delaware Legislative complex today to groove out on the concept of legalized marijuana. Representative Helene Keeley – a Democrat – introduced House Bill 110 today as a bill that would regulate marijuana like alcohol in the First State.

Delaware decriminalized weed a year and a half ago and Keeley aims to go further with excise taxes on plants, licensing and application fees for merchants. Senate Majority leader Margaret Rose Henry supports the effort on the Senate side. She says they’re just giving the people in Delaware what they want.

It was tough to find opposition to the bill but that’s just because it’s brand new and people haven’t had an opportunity to read it yet, according to Assembly Minority Leader Dan Short who is a Republican. He added that it would need a two-thirds majority to pass and he wasn’t sure it would have that kind of juice.