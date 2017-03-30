Video shows girl sticking her head out car window on the Schuylkill Expressway News Video shows girl sticking her head out car window on the Schuylkill Expressway Take a look that's a child sticking her head out of the window on a busy interstate. And that's not any interstate. It's the heavily traveled Schuylkill Expressway.

"It was a mother instinct that kicked in."

This North Philadelphia woman, who asked not to be identified by name, couldn't believe what she was seeing so she pulled out her smartphone and started rolling.

"I started beeping the horn-- trying to get the person's attention," she told FOX 29.

Her video sent to FOX 29 shows a little girl no older than 8 years old hanging out of the back window of a car while driving through University City on the Schuylkill Expressway.

In the video, you hear her talking to her mother in disbelief.

"Do even know she's hanging out the window?"

"Her body was out. Her head was out. I saw shoulders at one point. Not in a car seat," the woman explained.

For more than a minute, the girl is seen popping in and out of the window. At one point, those motherly instincts kicked in again.

"My mom was like get your (Bleep) in that window and they just jumped and went back inside," the woman said.

Eventually, the car drove off with the little girl still hanging out of the window. This mom sent us the video to get out the message about seatbelts and car seats.

"I am like oh my God what if a truck came past they are too close to her. She could hit her head or whatever. I was just scared for the little girl," she said.