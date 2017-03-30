Deadly police involved shooting at NJ Turnpike service area News Deadly shooting at NJ Turnpike service area An investigation was underway Thursday after a state trooper shot a man at a service area on the NJ Turnpike.

It happened just before 3 p.m. at the Molly Pitcher Service Area in Cranbury Twp. in Middlesex County. It is in the southbound lanes just south of Exit 8A.

The identity of the deceased man was not released by investigators. No further details of the shooting were being released on Thursday because of the ongoing investigation, according to the Attorney General's office.

Video footage from SkyFoxHD showed a crashed pick-up truck with a covered body next to the open door of the vehicle. The entire area was closed off with police tape.

It appeared that the truck had a Delaware license plate on the back bumper.

The service area was closed during the investigation but traffic was still moving on the Turnpike in that area.

It appeared that police had marked locations of at least five shell casings as part of the investigation.