Penns Grove officer charged with lewdness and disorderly conduct News Penns Grove officer charged with lewdness and disorderly conduct A Penns Grove officer has been charged with lewdness and disorderly conduct.

"He is supposed to uphold the law and teach children the right thing not sit in the bathroom and expose himself and laugh," said Justina Davis. She was mad enough to hear her two young sons come out of a bathroom during dinner at Applebee’s on North Broadway in Pennsville last night saying a man exposed himself to them.

"He said mom a man just exposed himself to me and was playing with his penis and he burst out laughing," she said. Then to later learn that the man identified as 32-year-old Anthony Minguez is a Penns Grove Police Officer upset her even more.

"My child is traumatized by it and I just want him off the force," said Davis. She says the man came out of the bathroom and sat at the bar. She called Pennsville Police who came out then had her bring her 13 and 9-year old sons to the department to make a statement. Pennsville Police say Minguez was processed and charged with lewdness and disorderly conduct.

"These are my kids and I'm upset. My oldest son is really taking it bad. He said every time he closes his eyes he sees him laughing and playing with his genitals. That's crazy for a child to have to go through that," said Davis.

Minguez was released on a summons. He is expected in court on June 1st.