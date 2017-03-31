Photographer celebrates 'puppy love' in nation's capitol with stunning engagement shoot

Posted:Mar 31 2017 04:19PM EDT

Updated:Mar 31 2017 05:18PM EDT

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WTXF) - Emily Abril is not your typical wedding photographer and portrait artist. She captures what can only be described as ‘puppy love’ with her popular Instagram account @SebastianLovesLuna.

The stars behind Abril’s Instagram are Sebastian, a French bulldog, and Luna, a Pomeranian. And they’re nothing short of adorable.

Set against the backdrop of Washington, D.C.’s gorgeous cherry blossoms, Sebastian and Luna participated in an engagement shoot that has drawn the envy of their human counterparts.

Sebastian and Luna, who graced the Fox 5 DC studio in mid-March, have become famous for flaunting their fashionable relationship across D.C., so a picture-perfect wedding seems only appropriate.

 

Kissing Sebastian is one of my favorite things 🌸💕 . #mydccool #igdc #relationshipgoals

A post shared by Reppin' the Nation's Capital (@sebastianlovesluna) on

When she’s not photographing her love-struck pups, Abril offers her talents to raise money for animal welfare efforts.

We'll follow along as we wait patiently for the wedding!

 

It's just me and my boyfriend 💕 #yesimakesebastianmatchme #relationshipgoals . Happy Birthday to the fabulous Coco of @michcant

A post shared by Reppin' the Nation's Capital (@sebastianlovesluna) on

