Double stabbing leaves1 dead, 1 critically injured

- Philadelphia police are investigating a double stabbing in the city's Point Breeze section.

Police were called to the 1500 block of S. 19th Street shortly before 4 p.m. Friday.

According to police a 63-year-old woman was stabbed multiple times and was pronounced dead on the scene. Police say a 67-year-old man was stabbed once in the neck and once in the chest. He was transported to Penn-Presbyterian Medical Center were he was placed in critical condition. Both victims were found by their son.

So far, no arrests have been made.

