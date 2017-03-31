District Attorney Seth Williams agrees to temporarily give up his law license [ ] Hide Caption [ ] Show Caption Seth Williams News District Attorney Seth Williams agrees to temporarily give up his law license District Attorney Seth Williams has agreed to temporarily give up his law license.

"Seth they're calling for you to step down," said a reporter as District Attorney Seth Williams left Federal Court today to a barrage of cameras and a media frenzy.

"Any comments at all sir?" asked another reporter. Williams has obtained a new lawyer to represent him in his bribery and extortion case. Attorney Thomas Burke dropped a major development in what seems to be a slow unraveling of Williams's role as District Attorney.

"Today District Attorney Williams took the step of agreeing to a temporary suspension of his law license pending outcome of this case. He will remain in office in an administration capacity only," said his attorney.

We caught up with Mayor Jim Kenney for reaction to today's news.

"I've made it clear that he can't do his job in his current condition and really I'm not going to say and talk about it every day," said Mayor Kenney.

District Attorney Williams is accused of accepting more than $160,000 in gifts in exchange for favors. Federal prosecutors also say he stole money meant for his mother.

Monday the protests and calls for Williams to step down grew louder outside his office.

"Seth Williams you crossed the line, you committed a crime and now you must resign," they chanted.

The Philadelphia Bar Association reported this week that they've received calls from people concerned their dealings with the d-a may have been compromised. Burke says not so.

"The indictment does not contain a single allegation that the outcome of a single case prosecuted by my client's office was affected. We look forward to refuting the allegations and to the day Mr. Williams is cleared of this behavior.”