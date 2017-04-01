Rowhome collapses on man in Southwest Philly News Rowhome collapses on man in Southwest Philly A man is recovering in the hospital Saturday after a rowhome collapsed on him.

Police say the 59-year-old man suffered from non-life-threatening injuries.

The building collapsed around 2:45 a.m. early Saturday morning on the 6100 block of Yocum Street.

Fire officials say it took some time for rescue squads to find the man trapped in the rubble.

The man was rescued from what would have been the lower floor, front room of the property.

According to neighbors, the home is abandoned.

Fire officials told Fox 29's Jennifer Joyce the victim was a homeless man seeking shelter.

Licenses and inspections officials said the owner of the property received a violation in January due to imminently dangerous conditions.

The owners allegedly had until April 5 to demolish the building.

L&I plans on bringing out equipment and beginning to peel away each layer of the building to determine where the collapse happened and why.