Police say two people are in the hospital after a shooting on North 22nd Street.

It happened around 2 a.m. early Saturday morning.

According to police, one victim is in critical condition while the other, who was shot in the leg, is recovering in stable condition at Temple University hospital.

Police are still searching for suspects.

