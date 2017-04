On Saturday, the seven month old twin sisters found unresponsive in their South Jersey home will be laid to rest.

Their mother found the babies unconscious in their crib at their Lindenwold home last week.

A medical examiner revealed that Jessenia and Juliana Rodriguez-Garnett died of natural causes.

Their funeral will be held today at the Wooster Funeral Home in Clementon.