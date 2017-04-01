Locals protest anti-transgender 'Free Speech Bus'

PHILADELPHIA (WTXF) - Members of the Pennsylvania LGBTQIA community gathered in Center City Saturday for a peaceful protest against the "FreeSpeechBusTour."
The 'Free Speech Bus' tour is an anti-transgender bus touring the East Coast.
The bright orange bus is covered with the message "It's Biology: Boys are boys and always will be. Girls are girls and always will be. You can't change sex. Respect all."
According to a Facebook event page, local Philadelphians got word that the Free Speech Bus would be stopping in Philly on Saturday. They gathered outside of the bus for a 'Pop-up Love Party' to peacefully counteract the bus' message.