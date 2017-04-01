Police identify Philadelphia officer involved in fatal shooting

- On Saturday evening, police released the identity of the Philadelphia officer involved in a shooting that left one man dead.

According to police, officers attempted to pull the man over after receiving a report that he was carrying a gun.

Police say the man accelerated his car backwards, hitting Officer Reginald Green.

Officer Green, who is an eight-year veteran, then shot the man in his left side when he saw him reaching under his seat.

The man drove from the scene all the way to the Coachman's Manor Apartments in New Castle County, Delaware, where he fought with police and later got shot and killed by another officer.

Officer Green suffered from injuries to his right thigh, left elbow, and forehead.

READ MORE.