'Dad of the Year' sports pink Power Rangers costume to accompany daughter to convention

Dad of the Year captured on Boston subway via Twitter

Posted:Apr 01 2017 05:53PM EDT

Updated:Apr 01 2017 05:53PM EDT

BOSTON, MA (STORYFUL) - On Friday, March 31, comic book writer Michael Gatti hopped on the subway in Boston with his daughter Chloe to go to the Anime Boston convention.

A photo of the pair, with Michael sporting a pink Power Rangers costume with Chloe on the train, went viral when posted to Twitter.

The photographer Gatti labeled him “Dad of the year.” Gatti’s choice of outfit earned him the praise of many online, and the photo quickly picked up dozens of retweets.

