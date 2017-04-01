New study challenges beliefs about long-term benefits of breastfeeding News New study challenges beliefs about long-term benefits of breastfeeding A new study challenges the beliefs about the long-term benefits of breastfeeding.

The study shows that nursing has little impact on long term cognitive development and behavior of babies.

3- and 5-year-olds who had been breast-fed scored slightly higher on vocabulary and problem-solving tests. They also had had fewer behavioral issues.

But the difference wasn't big enough to show statistical significance—and many of those connections appear to be related to other factors outside of breastfeeding.

Still, researchers say breastfeeding does pack plenty of other health benefits.

The study is published in The Journal of Pediatrics.