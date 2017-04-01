Sacramento Boy's Wish to Join SWAT Team Comes True News Sacramento Boy's Wish to Join SWAT Team Comes True A simple request from a 5-year-old Sacramento boy lead to his biggest wish coming true. He sent an application to the SWAT team in hopes of fulfilling his passion to become a member. Their response was something he'll never forget.

- A simple request from a 5-year-old Sacramento boy lead to his biggest wish coming true. He sent an application to the SWAT team in hopes of fulfilling his passion to become a member. Their response was something he'll never forget.

With his brother's help, Mahdi Fabienke applied for a position with the Sacramento County Sheriff's Special Enforcement detail.

“A 5-year-old asking to be on the SWAT team is not something you see every day,” Petrinovich told Fox.

Mahdi got his chance to try out for the spot Wednesday at Natomas Park Elementary School.

With his entire school watching, Mahdi landed the job. He is now an honorary member of the sheriff’s SWAT team.

It's an exciting moment for a family that has been through so much. Mahdi’s mom battled breast cancer and leukemia. She is now in remission.

"Right now I'm not even sick,” Mariam Zikeria told Fox. “It's all about him. Just to see him happy, it makes me 20 times happier."

Her son's new job isn't just to protect the county, but also continue protecting his mom.

“I always take care of her if she gets sick” Mahdi said. “I like taking care of people."