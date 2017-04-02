2 ATVs crash, 14-year-old killed, 2 others hurt

- A 14-year-old boy was killed in a crash involving two all-terrain vehicles in Southampton Township, Burlington County, Saturday afternoon.

New Jersey State Police say they were called to the area of W. Patty Bowker Road and Friendship Road and based on the preliminary investigation, Nicholas Cunningham, 14, “was driving a Yamaha Rhino ATV off road with a 14-year-old male passenger when he lost control and struck a Kawasaki Prairie, which was driven by a 14-year-old male. As a result of the collision, Nicholas Cunningham and his passenger were ejected from the ATV. All three involved were not wearing helmets.”

Cunningham was pronounced dead at the scene. His passenger and the other driver were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say the cause and circumstances of the tragedy are still under investigation.