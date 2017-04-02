Woman killed when car hits deer, pole, then she's ejected

- A woman was killed when the car she was in hit a deer in Upper Roxborough, overnight.

Philadelphia police say it happened shortly after 12:30am Sunday along Hagys Mill and Campanile roads.

The 27-year-old man driving hit the deer and lost control of the car.

Then, the car slammed into a PECO electric pole, causing it to fall and split the vehicle in half.

Investigators say the 22-year-old victim was ejected from the top of the car, since it split, and she landed on her head. She was taken to the hospital, where she died.

The driver was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.