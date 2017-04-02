Driver shot to death by another at Roosevelt Boulevard News Driver shot to death by another at Roosevelt Boulevard A man stopped at a red light at Roosevelt Boulevard was shot multiple times in his head and neck, and killed Sunday morning.

Police say the 39-year-old victim was heading east on Summerdale Avenue just before 6am when he stopped for the light on the southbound side of the Boulevard.

That’s when the other driver in a “white Cadillac pulled up to victim on driver’s side and fired multiple times at victim, who was seated in his car.”

Then, authorities say, the “victim went across the Boulevard, swerving until he crashed against the fence at Friend’s Hospital on the northbound side of the Boulevard at Adams Avenue.” He was pronounced dead just after 6am at the scene.

FOX 29's Jennifer Joyce reports police found seven shell casings on the ground and multiple bullet holes on the victim's dark gray Chrysler.

The gunman in the Cadillac got away southbound on the Boulevard.

Police say there's no evidence of earlier road rage or any other motive.

The northbound lanes of the Boulevard were shut down for a few hours.