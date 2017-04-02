Mom says she learned about daughter's death on Facebook

- A heartbroken mum in England has told how she learned about her 21-year-old daughter’s death. She read about it on Facebook.

Mum-of-three Deborah Byrne, 47, from Northampton, UK, was browsing the social network site on May 23 last year, when she saw a memorial tribute to her beloved daughter Brogan Warren.

Scrolling through her news feed, she saw more and more messages – all paying tribute to Brogan.

One friend had written “Gone too soon” while another had said “I can’t believe the news.”

