Deadly storms in Louisiana include flooding, possible tornado

Severe storms swept through Lafayette, Louisiana, early Sunday, causing roads to flood and hail to pound several neighborhoods. Nearby, a suspected tornado demolished a mobile home, killing a mother and her 3-year-old daughter.

The storms struck the south-central Louisiana city at about 9am, bringing three to six inches of rain.

Traffic was snarled after strong winds knocked out traffic lights. TV station KATC reports cars were stranded in high water below a flooded underpass.

Lightning was seen striking near the Cajundome, a 13,500-seat multi-purpose arena for basketball and concerts.

This video was taken from near the arena. The person who uploaded the video said, “The storm this morning was like a fast paced typhoon! Hail the size of nickels! And lightning flashes every 10 to 15 seconds and a full strike every few minutes!”

New Orleans and Baton Rouge were also hit hard.

Not far away from Lafayette, authorities say a suspected tornado demolished a mobile home, killing a mother and her 3-year-old daughter.

St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Office Maj. Ginny Higgins says 38-year-old Francine Gotch and 3-year-old Neville Alexander were inside the trailer when the storm caused it flipped over at about 10:20am Sunday.

Witnesses told KLFY-TV the father had gone to the grocery store before the storm occurred and came back to find the bodies.

National Weather Service meteorologists had upgraded the risk of strong tornadoes and widespread damaging winds for east Texas and parts of Louisiana on Sunday from high to a "particularly dangerous situation."