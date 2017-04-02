GW Bridge case saga continues in NJ after sentencings

Fans of the long-running saga known as "Bridgegate," take heart: Last week's sentencing of two former associates of Republican Gov. Chris Christie wasn't the final installment.

Several issues directly or indirectly related to the four days of politically motivated gridlock at the George Washington Bridge in 2013 are yet to be resolved.

They include a civil suit that names Christie's campaign organization and the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey.

A look at what's ahead:

------

THE PRINCIPALS

Former Port Authority executive Bill Baroni and former Christie deputy chief of staff Bridget Kelly face 24 and 18 months, respectively, after last Wednesday's sentencings. Their appeals of their November convictions already have been rejected by the trial judge, but they say they'll appeal to the 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Philadelphia.

They are free on bail and tentatively scheduled to report to prison in late September.

Kelly's attorney, Michael Critchley, hinted last week his client will do an interview where she will offer further details to show she is being used as a scapegoat.

------

THE DOCUMENTS

U.S. District Judge Susan Wigenton ruled last week some documents currently under seal can be released in the next two weeks. They include details about a defense motion for a mistrial during jury deliberations and about an undisclosed issue with the jury that arose around the same time.

What won't be released: a list of unindicted co-conspirators that had been sought by media outlets before the trial.

------

THE MASTERMIND

Former Port Authority official David Wildstein the plot's admitted orchestrator, awaits sentencing; he pleaded guilty and faces 21 to 27 months, but prosecutors could ask for less time because of his cooperation.

He testified Baroni and Kelly were willing participants in the plot to punish a Democratic mayor who didn't endorse Christie.

------

THE LAWSUIT

Baroni, Kelly and Wildstein are named in a federal suit filed three years ago by several individuals and businesses who said they were inconvenienced by the traffic jams in Fort Lee in September 2013.

The suit also names Christie's re-election organization, Chris Christie For Governor, the state of New Jersey and the Port Authority.

Some of the counts in the suit have been dismissed, but a judge let others go forward including deprivation of constitutional rights, official misconduct and failure to prevent a civil conspiracy.

------

THE GADFLY

William Brennan, a retired firefighter who is running for New Jersey's Democratic gubernatorial nomination, has waged a one-man campaign to charge Christie in state court. The Bergen County prosecutor's office told a judge last month it wouldn't pursue the case, and Brennan's bid to have a special prosecutor appointed was rejected.

Brennan has remained undaunted, and has said he will seek to have the case brought before a grand jury if he has to shop it to each of New Jersey's other 20 counties.

------

MISCELLANY

The trial of Baroni and Kelly put on hold a whistleblower lawsuit filed by current Paterson Police Director Jerry Speziale against the Port Authority in 2014.

Speziale contended he was the object of retaliation when he reported violations to his Port Authority superiors. One of those superiors was David Wildstein.

Last week, Speziale's attorney asked the judge to restart the case.