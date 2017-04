- A portion of the Atlantic City Expressway is closed after an overturned tractor trailer accident.

It happened around 12:45 p.m. on Sunday afternoon near Exit 28.

According to the New Jersey State Police, the tanker leaked fuel onto the highway. Hazmat crews are on scene.

Officials say eastbound traffic is detouring onto Route 54 while crews clean up the spill.

Police say no serious injuries were reported.