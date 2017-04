- Police are investigating a sexual assault incident involving a minor.

It happened late Sunday afternoon just before 5 p.m. on the 1300 block of W. Butler Street.

Police say a 13-year-old girl was grabbed by three juvenile boys while she was walking down the street.

The boys pulled her into an abandoned home and sexually assaulted her, according to police.

The victim is recovering at St. Christopher's Hospital in stable condition.

Police have not yet made any arrests.