- Police are investigating a shooting that left one man in critical condition. They say the gunman is still at large.

It happened around 5:00 p.m. Sunday evening on the 1800 block of N. Taney Street.

Police say a 37-year-old man was shot multiple times in his stomach and groin area.

The victim was taken to Hahnemann hospital where he is listed in critical condition.

According to police, no arrests have been made.