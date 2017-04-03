Quaaludes, Spanish fly: Cosby lawyers to argue evidence [ ] Hide Caption [ ] Show Caption Feb. 27 News Quaaludes, Spanish fly: Cosby lawyers to argue evidence Disco biscuits, Spanish fly and quaaludes could be on the agenda when Bill Cosby returns to a Montgomery County court, Monday. The latest showdown over evidence in his sexual-assault caseis scheduled to start at 9:30am.

Cosby's lawyers want to bar from the June trial any mention of quaaludes, also called disco biscuits.

Cosby has acknowledged getting the disco biscuits in the 1970s to give women before sex. But his lawyers say that's irrelevant since they were banned 20 years before he met the trial accuser.

Sunday on Good Day Philadelphia, local defense lawyer Rocco Cipparone commented on the Cosby case. He said these motions are important, and this is a critical time for the defense.

Prosecutors in Norristown plan to argue Monday the actor's experience with quaaludes shows he's familiar with date rape drugs. They also want to introduce a boyhood story from Cosby's 1991 book Childhood about the supposed aphrodisiac Spanish fly.

The 79-year-old Cosby is accused of drugging and molesting a woman at his home in 2004. He calls the encounter consensual.