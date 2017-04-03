Atlantic City Expressway EB closed for more fuel cleanup

- Officials reopened the eastbound lanes on the Atlantic City Expressway for several hours, overnight, but they closed them again at 8am.

Drivers heading toward Atlantic City faced delays and detours when a gasoline tanker flipped onto its side near the Hammonton exit (Exit 28, Route 54) at about 1 pm Sunday. That’s shortly before the Farley Service Plaza. Crews had to clean up 7,000 gallons of gasoline and it took well into the night.

The lanes reopened Monday, but officials said they’d have to close the eastbound side once again at the Hammonton exit (Exit 28, Route 54), starting at 8am, as hazmat crews continue to clean up the fuel.