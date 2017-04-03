Police looking for 3 boys after girl, 13, sexually assaulted News Police looking for 3 boys after girl, 13, sexually assaulted Three boys are wanted after police say they snatched a 13-year-old girl off the street and sexually assaulted her.

- Three boys are wanted after police say they snatched a 13-year-old girl off the street and sexually assaulted her.

It happened at about 5pm Sunday in Hunting Park, just a block off Broad Street.

Police say the girl was walking along W. Butler Street at N. Park Avenue when the boys approached her.

They took her into an abandoned home and sexually assaulted her.

The girl was taken to a hospital and is in stable condition.

The police department's special victims unit is handling the investigation. Police haven’t said if she knew the attackers or this was a random attack.

Neighbors say the home has been vacant for years, and the home is boarded up, but young teens have been pulling the boards off the windows and doors, and committing crimes.

They said they’re angry about young people, their parents and the crime in the neighborhood.