See amazing dog rescue after hours in 30-foot hole News See dog rescued after hours in 30-foot hole Firefighters were able to come to the rescue of man's best friend in Malibu, California, and it wasn't easy.

Cameras were rolling as a Los Angeles County firefighter rescued the dog named Lucy, who’d been trapped at the bottom of a well for four hours.

"We set up an Arizona Vortex, which is a three-legged artificial high point, and that allows me to come out of the hole clean,” Urban Search and Rescue team member Matt Walmsley described. “We put on a safety rope and a main rope and I went down with a strap that I have in my pocket here. I got it around the dog and stood her up and got her in my arms and up we came."

If you watch closely, he was the firefighter holding Lucy as they reached the surface.

Lucy wound up falling into the 30-foot hole while she was hiking with her owners.

There was no word of any injuries but she was immediately reunited with her family and they continued their walk after the scary incident.