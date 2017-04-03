5 children killed in South Dakota house fire

- An early morning house fire in western South Dakota Saturday killed five children who may have been attending a sleepover, according to reports.

The victims, ages 6 to 9, died after the fire broke out around 4:30 a.m. in a multi-family home in Spearfish, near the Wyoming border.

“What we’ve seen this morning is an unspeakable horror,” Spearfish Police Lt. Boyd Dean said, according to KELO-TV.

The station posted a video in which fire officials said at a news briefing that they heard there was a sleepover at the house, but weren’t sure.

Authorities said adults were home at the time. They tried to rescue the children and then were taken to the hospital.

