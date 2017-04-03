2 men arrested after 13-year-old boy shot in his head, later died

- Police say they've arrested two men, almost a month after a 13-year-old boy was shot in his head in a Chinese restaurant and weeks after the young victim died.

The shooting happened late on Friday, March 10, inside the Gold Fish takeout restaurant in the 2000 block of W. Hunting Park Avenue.

Officers found the victim -- later identified as Khisser Davis-Papther -- unresponsive on the floor. He was taken to the hospital in extremely critical condition, but died the night of March 19.

Detectives say their intensive investigation and surveillance video led them to two suspects.

Monday, they announced they arrested Christopher T. Southerland, 18, back on March 22. Southerland is charged with murder, criminal conspiracy and related offenses.

Then, on Sunday, April 2, they arrested Tymear Johnson, 19, who they say was the gunman. Johnson is charged with murder, criminal conspiracy, violation of the Uniform Firearms Act and related offenses.

Authorities had said the young victim was there with a friend. They ordered food. Then, the gunman walked in, words were exchanged, and the boy was shot at point-blank range.

Now, they’ve labeled the motive as an argument.