Husband arrested after wife stabbed to death last week

- Police announced they’ve arrested a Point Breeze man for his wife's murder after a double stabbing on Friday afternoon.

Officers were met at a home in the 1500 block of S. 19th Street by the victim’s son, who said his parents were inside and suffering from multiple stab wounds.

They found two stabbing victims in the second floor front bedroom.

Robin Potter, 63, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Her husband Anthony Potter, 67, was suffering from multiple stab wounds. He was taken to the hospital for surgery.

Monday, police said after further investigation, they arrested Anthony Potter for his wife’s murder on Sunday. He is charged with murder and related offenses.

Friday, police had said there was no sign of a break-in and the community was not in any danger. Also, they found a weapon at the scene.

Neighbors said the couple was friendly and there was never any sign of trouble.