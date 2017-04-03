Man shot in abdomen, groin on Sunday evening dies

- The man shot on a North Philadelphia street at about 5pm Sunday died shortly after from his wounds.

Police say they were called about a shooting on the 1800 block of N. Taney Street.

They found a man later identified as 37-year-old Darryl Mitchell suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to his abdomen and groin area.

Then, on the sidewalk about ten feet north, they found his beige-colored bulldog, apparently shot in its right side and right shoulder.

Mitchell was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead at 6:32pm.

The investigation is ongoing with the Homicide Unit.