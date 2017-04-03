I-95 and Route 32 (River Road) Travel Restrictions for Roadwork in Bucks County

King of Prussia, PA Lane closures are scheduled next week on Interstate 95 and Route 32 (River Road) in Bucks County, for guide rail and barrier installations, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

The work schedule, which is weather dependent, is:

Monday, April 3, from 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM, a lane closure is scheduled on northbound I-95 between the Woodhaven Road (Route 63) and U.S. 1 interchanges in Bensalem, Bristol and Middletown townships, Bucks County, for guide rail repair;

Tuesday, April 4, from 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM, a lane closure is scheduled on southbound I-95 between the U.S. 1 and Woodhaven Road (Route 63) interchanges in Bensalem, Bristol and Middletown townships, Bucks County, for guide rail repair; and

Wednesday, April 5, from 6:00 AM to 6:00 PM, Route 32 (River Road) will be closed between Tinicum Creek Road and Headquarters Road in Tinicum Township, Bucks County, for barrier placement and guide rail installation. During construction, Route 32 (River Road) traffic will be detoured over Dark Hollow Road, Route 611 (Easton Road) and Marienstein/Bridgeton Hill Road. Local access will be maintained up to the construction zone.

Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling through these work zones.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 770 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

For more PennDOT information, visit www.penndot.gov. Follow Local PennDOT Information on Twitter at www.twitter.com/511PAPhilly, and follow the department on Facebook at www.facebook.com/pennsylvaniadepartmentoftransportation and Instagram at www.instagram.com/pennsylvaniadot.