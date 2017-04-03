2 dead, 2 wounded in North Philadelphia shooting

- A shooting on the 1100 block of West Stiles Street in North Philadelphia has left two men dead and two men wounded.

It happened shortly after 3:30 p.m.

Police say one man was shot multiple times, including twice in the head. He was transported to Hahnemann Hospital where he was pronounced dead. A second victim, a 31-year-old man, was shot twice and taken to Temple University Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

According to police, a 26-year-old man was shot twice and is listed in stable condition at Hahnemann Hospital. A fourth victim, a 27-year-old man, is listed in critical condition after being shot once.

So far, no arrests have been made. No word on motive.

