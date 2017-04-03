Arrest made following DPS pursuit on Phoenix freeway News Arrest made following DPS pursuit on Phoenix freeway One person has been arrested, following a chase involving the the Arizona Department of Public Safety (DPS) that worked its way through a number of Valley freeways Monday afternoon.

The chase ended near an underpass on the Red Mountain Freeway (Loop 202) in Mesa. Before the chase came to an end, officers were seen deploying stop sticks, in an effort to end the chase.

Few details are known on what caused the chase, but the Associated Press is reporting that the man was wanted on a warrant out of Pinal County.

