Police investigate suspicious acts in New Jersey News Police investigate suspicious acts in New Jersey Police in South Jersey are investigating two suspicious incidents. In both reported incidents, a man drove up to a minor; however, police do not believe they are connected.

The latest happened Monday afternoon, at the corner Fairmount Avenue and Estelle Avenue in Blackwood, New Jersey, where a 12-year-old boy says a man in a white van approached him. The boy didn't say anything but took off running. Police say the van actually reversed towards the boy before taking off.

Now, just 16 hours earlier, about a mile away, a 17-year-old girl was walking near the corner of Black Horse Pike and Prospect Avenue when a man in a white windowless van honked his horn, pulled over and asked the girl if she needed a ride home, according to police. The girl ran home alarmed enough to call police. Parents in the township are very concerned.

Police describe the man in the first case as a male in his mid 30's, wearing a black hooded sweatshirt. Police say his left tooth appeared to be crooked, he had a blemish or mole on the right side of his chin and has a raspy voice.

If you see anything suspicious, please call Gloucester Township police.