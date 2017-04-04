Jackknifed tractor-trailer, fuel spill means avoid I-95 SB

Traffic backed up all the way to Woodhaven Road

- There’s big traffic trouble for those of you taking I-95 southbound from the Northeast and Bucks County.

A tractor-trailer jackknifed and its gas tank punctured, causing 60 gallons of diesel fuel to spill onto the roadway.

Busted Fuel tank leaking Fuel on 95 @ Cottman. Hazmat crews on way, might have to close all lanes for cleanup pic.twitter.com/VNkCeWZ19X — Bob Kelly (@bobkellytraffic) April 4, 2017

The highway is not closed, but it’s like a parking lot, since only two lanes are able to get through. Traffic is backed up all the way to Woodhaven Road.

Police continue to come up shoulder, be careful. 95 SB JAMMO approaching Cottman pic.twitter.com/I2i9nwOK28 — Bob Kelly (@bobkellytraffic) April 4, 2017

FOX 29’s Bob Kelly suggests these alternatives: taking Roosevelt Boulevard (Route 1), entering I-95 southbound at Cottman Avenue, or taking Route 130 on the New Jersey side and returning on the Betsy Ross Bridge.

