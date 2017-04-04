Jackknifed tractor-trailer, fuel spill means avoid I-95 SB

PHILADELPHIA (WTXF) - There’s big traffic trouble for those of you taking I-95 southbound from the Northeast and Bucks County.

A tractor-trailer jackknifed and its gas tank punctured, causing 60 gallons of diesel fuel to spill onto the roadway.

The highway is not closed, but it’s like a parking lot, since only two lanes are able to get through. Traffic is backed up all the way to Woodhaven Road.

FOX 29’s Bob Kelly suggests these alternatives: taking Roosevelt Boulevard (Route 1), entering I-95 southbound at Cottman Avenue, or taking Route 130 on the New Jersey side and returning on the Betsy Ross Bridge.

