3rd victim dies in afternoon multiple shooting News 3rd victim dies in afternoon multiple shooting A third victim has now died after a multiple shooting on the street in North Philadelphia in broad daylight, Monday afternoon.

Police say at about 3:30pm, gunmen shot a total of four young men on the 1100 block of W. Stiles Street, near the Harrison Plaza public housing community.

Two of the victims were pronounced dead, shortly after. The third died overnight. The fourth is in critical condition.

Police say nearly two dozen shots were fired, and the victims were all in their mid-to-late 20s. Also, there's no word why they were targeted.

One witness told FOX 29 News the neighborhood was crowded with kids who were coming home from school. Neighbors say they’re frustrated and angry with all the violence.

So far, there have been no arrests. Police said they think there could be two shooters, and they may have gotten away in a gray SUV.