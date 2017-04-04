Warnings after men in vans tried to approach kids News Warnings after men in vans tried to approach kids There’s a warning out for people in Gloucester Township, Camden County, after men in their 30s tried to pick up two underage people, in two days, with two construction-type white vans.

Both incidents happened around Blackwood and despite so many similarities, police say distinctive features lead them to believe they’re not related.

Sunday night, police say a man approached a 17-year-old girl and asked if she needed a ride home. It happened on Black Horse Pike near Prospect Avenue. The girl said the van was older with possibly an air freshener hanging from rear-view mirror. She described the man as having a crooked tooth, a mole on the right side of his chin, and a deep, raspy voice.

Monday afternoon, about a mile away around the time school was getting out, a 12-year-old boy was approached by a man in a van near Fairmount Avenue and Estelle Street. He told police it was a newer van with a roof rack on top, and maybe some rear damage. He described the man as having a mustache.

FOX 29’s Karen Hepp says to warn your children soon – even before school if possible -- because warmer weather will mean more children walking around outside, and if the children see someone or something suspicious, they should leave and report it to Gloucester Township police at 856-228-4500.