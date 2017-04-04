Bids to build President Trump's border wall due today

- Bids are due today for the first design contracts for President Donald Trump's proposed wall along the U.S.-Mexico border.

The Department of Homeland Security has asked companies to submit bids for a 2,000-mile barrier to prevent illegal immigrants and drug traffickers from entering the U.S.

Bidders must have done border security or similar projects worth $25 million in the past five years to qualify.

A U.S. official, who spoke on condition of anonymity because the details haven't been made public, said four to ten bidders are expected to be chosen to build prototypes.

