Gold Alert for missing teen with ‘real concern for her safety and welfare'

- Police have just issued a Gold Alert for a missing teenager who has not been seen since overnight.

Delaware State Police say Courtney Williams of Greenwood who was last seen at about 12:45am Tuesday at her home in the 12000 block of Beach Highway.

They describe Courtney as 16 years old, 5’2” tall, weighing 120 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes.

Troopers tried but were not able to contact or find her, to check on her welfare.

According to police, “There is a real concern for her safety and welfare,” but they did not give details.

If you have any information on Courtney Williams or where she may be, you’re asked to call Delaware State Police Troop 5 at 302-337-1090, Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 (847-3333), or by the internet by clicking here.